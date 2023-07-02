New FeedLand gesture. It was a complicated gesture to see all the text of a too-long-to-fit item in FeedLand. Then it hit me, just click on the freaking text to make it bigger and then click again to make it small again. Much easier to do, and what else would a click mean?? Here's a quick video demo. ;-)#
To say there will be no programmers in 5 years is as ludicrous as saying there will be no email users in 5 years, because an AI chatbot can write email.#
Over on Masto and Blueski you hear a lot of people rooting for Twitter's demise. I am not one of them.Twitter is deeply installed in our society. It would take a long time to rebuild something like Twitter, and I don't think it's even possible. I don't like Musk's politics, an understatement, but I see that problem as possible to overcome. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)