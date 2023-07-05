I've heard that usernames on Threads will be the same as Instagram. I'm davew if that turns out to be true. #
Maybe the inflation was caused by disruptions in the supply system caused by Covid. Maybe all we had to do was wait for the system to come back online, modulo the greed of businesses to increase profits with the air cover of "oh it's the inflation you know."#
I've been developing a new thread-authoring and publishing tool for Bluesky. Looking for people who are good at reporting bugs to try it, report on the experience. Looking for deal-stoppers, important things that don't work. If you have time today to try it, please send email. Thanks!#
Does Facebook with their new "threads" social network plan to fill the API Gap left by Twitter kicking the devs under the bus? Will Facebook love devs more?#
I tell you what I think -- I think they're boring and stupid, and when the climate crisis is in full swing we'll look back and wonder how we came up with the idea of adding more smoke to the air as entertainment.#
The answer is of course before tv, radio, videogames, social networks, air travel, space travel, fireworks were exciting technology displays.#
Last update: Wednesday July 5, 2023; 12:33 PM EDT.
