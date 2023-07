You're welcome to try Thread Writer for Bluesky -- a new software snack I wrote. A few friends have been through the setup process and it appears to work. As far as I know it's the first non-manual way to write threads in Bluesky. I call these kinds of things software snacks so they are not confused with bigger apps like FeedLand or Drummer . Go here if you have trouble or just want to report success (very welcome) with a link to the thread you posted.