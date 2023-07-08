You're welcome to try Thread Writer for Bluesky -- a new software snack I wrote. A few friends have been through the setup process and it appears to work. As far as I know it's the first non-manual way to write threads in Bluesky. I call these kinds of things software snacks so they are not confused with bigger apps like FeedLand or Drummer. Go here if you have trouble or just want to report success (very welcome) with a link to the thread you posted. #
Of course once Bluesky does Textcasting, we won't need a thread-writing tool. Displaying longer-length posts is something that imho can and should be handled in the client software. 😄#
I'll believe that Facebook's new social network is growing when I get the feeling "it's happening over there." So far that hasn't happened once. #
To think that's it's somehow dominant is ludicrous. As a developer, I want a platform that has curious creative people ready to try out new ideas. That's a niche Twitter has now given up, probably forever, and I doubt if Facebook wants developers for Threads. #
Fred Wilson is excited about Threads, for the right reason, but I don't think it's going to play out the way he thinks. I replied on Threads, hunting and pecking on my tiny iPhone keyboard (I have huge hands btw). I'll expand on it here... #
He repeats the folklore that Twitter "killed off" its app ecosystem in 2010. Certainly not at a technical level, the problem with Twitter's developer situation was that they didn't do anything to help products get the attention of users, esp important when we were filling gaps in the user experience that users desperately wanted filled. If a corporate platform wants developers they have to do this. You could even argue that on an open source platform someone has to do it. Users aren't on their own that adventurous., They like to use what everyone else is using, which makes the bootstrap hard. But the platform vendor can provide the magic that gets it going. #
However, like Fred, I am excited. Because somewhere in this chaos (a good thing) there is at least the possibility of a developer ecosystem. That hasn't been true for a long time. I don't think that will happen in ActivityPub, for technical reasons. It needs a small amount of centralization to make the hurdle for developers surmountable.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)