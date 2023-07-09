 
Sunday, July 9, 2023
Podcast: Ode to Chris and Mary. 10 minutes. #
On this day in 2003, Chris Lydon and I did the first podcast in his 20 year series, certainly the longest-running podcast on the web, and imho unapproached in excellence. #
Here's a picture I took of Chris during the interview. #
I was actually wearing a Google shirt that day. 😄#
All these years later, we who love podcasting owe Chris and Mary our thanks for their pioneering efforts and sticking with it for twenty freaking years. #

