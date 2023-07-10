They say this is an AI-generated trailer for Heidi. If true, wow. I suspect a human did this. And if so, wow. It's just freaking great.#
The server running Drummer and FeedLand wasn't doing well, so I decided to double the memory, and add a second CPU, basically doubling the monthly cost, which still is so low it amazes me. Anyway, it's remarkable how much better the server is doing, so I did the same for the server running my newest apps, with the same result. I now monitor the CPU and disk usage graphs for both servers, and figured out that the servers were running out of memory and thrashing by swapping stuff to and from disk. You can see it in the 14-day graphs. The things that look like spikes are actually minutes worth of flatlining where basically nothing is coming in or out until the situation resolves. Now apparently that never comes close to happening. #
I live in the mountains west of the Hudson River, where we're getting hammered with rain this summer. We needed it, we were in a drought. I have a feeling that's over now. This last storm seems have been the tipping point for the ability of the mountains to absorb the water, now there's huge runoff, the creeks are full, there are roads that will wash out if there's much more rain. It's very easy to get depressed in this weather, but writing about it helps.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)