When I was a grad student, in the middle of the last century, there were two kinds of terminals in the computer lab, ones that could only display uppercase characters, and the coveted Hazeltine terminals that could do also do lowercase. A real luxury item. I feel the same way as we approach the middle of the next century when I get to use boldface text or a bit of italic in a tweet. I laughed out loud when some text I pasted from my blog went through with its boldness intact. We have a long way to go to get back where we were.