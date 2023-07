It seems to me that AIs are already more intelligent than humans. When I ask ChatGPT a question, it answers it, doesn't try to turn it around, play whatabout , or take it personally. It most definitely not a narcissist . I don't think there's very much actual listening going on between humans, but the AIs are really good at it. Right now they're useful tools. Could they take over the world? If so, could they possibly do it worse than we do? Maybe AI rule is exactly what we need. Yes I have seen The Matrix . Love it. Best movie.