I'm gradually figuring out how to manage my work on two systems. 1. My desktop monster machine and several smaller machines with huge disks. One system, the one my work is organized around, never moves and 2. the other, moves with me. A 2015 MacBook running High Sierra, with a 500GB internal drive and a 2TB external. By the time this construction project is done, I'll be able to work anywhere, and not have a huge reconciliation job to do when I get home. Or maybe I'll travel with a Mac Mini and a nice big monitor? Or maybe I'll (someday) get everything running on Linux so I don't have to deal with all the deprecation that Apple has inflicted on my ancient lab. So far I am still able to use Frontier. If it were to somehow stop running, every year that goes by, it gets less likely that I'd continue. You want to make me happy, port it to Linux and don't break my code. That would make me very happy. 😄#
I wish I had more interesting things to write about, but that's about it for this Tuesday. #
