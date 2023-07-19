😄

I was reading yet another article that says my contribution to podcasting was adding the enclosure element to RSS. These people are beyond stupid. Why don't they take a minute to think about how you develop a new medium. Is it done by adding a few sentences to a spec? I don't think so. You get an idea, in this case it came from Adam Curry (thanks) and start figuring out how it will work. Then you make the software for both publishing and listening, and then publish Grateful Dead music, thinking all the people will now figure it out but they don't. So you try something else and another thing, and you give up for a while. Then you meet an NPR guy and ask him if he wants to try this idea out. For some reason he says yes, when everyone else said no or didn't listen. So you get that going, and it's great and for sure you figure now everyone will get it, but they don't. So a year later in frustration you decide to put out your own show, and do it again and again, and leave the freaking mistakes in, and because of that people get the idea that Hey if that schmuck can do it, I bet I can too, and 20 or 30 people start doing it, and it's fun, and from there, it builds and after four years you have the start of a new medium. And no that idiot journalist did not give this new medium its name. Only a total idiot would think that, which is something I get to say out loud on