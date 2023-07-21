Journalists are concerned that replacing them with AI writers would make the news less trustworthy. On the planet I live on, when I read a news story about something I know about it's filled with bullshit and lies, ones that could easily be corrected, but they just copy what they found on Wikipedia. Thus I am pretty sure that stories about stuff I don't know about are filled with similar bullshit. On those same subjects, ChatGPT gets it just as wrong, probably because the bot is relying on the same Wikipedia article that had the original lies in it. If journalism really wants people to have to truth, try giving it to them instead of complaining about how your jobs are in jeopardy. #
