When I look through the tabs in my browser , the blue twitter icon has been replaced everywhere with an ugly white X on a black background. Confusing enough that I thought where did I put that tab with the tweet I'm quoting in it. In the meantime, someone ought to grab the trademark MuskCo is abandoning. It's hard to express how valuable it is, the words twitter and tweet are in the everyday language of everyone. It might be the most valuable thing Musk owns. Even the Tesla name is nowhere near as deeply entrenched. I hesitate to say it's a bad decision because I've been proven wrong so many times. But my brain doesn't like what he's done. That one person has so much power over me, I don't like to be reminded of that either.