I am now able to edit my blog on my desktop and my laptop in Electric Drummer. My mind is now on the path to relative sanity. One can hope. Four Drummers on two machines is at least two too many.#
In general, if there's a change in FeedLand or Drummer, you want to be sure you're getting the latest client software. Normally the browser caches the code, but you can force it to get the latest versions. In Chrome/Mac with Cmd-Shift-R. Obviously it's different in different browsers.#
There was a problem in Sally's Reader that only showed up on some machines, having to do with CORS permissions. I think I've worked around it, so it should work everywhere, one hopes. #
As we are fond of saying in show business, this is a test. Had this been an actual emergency, well we would have found some other way of notifying you, because this is hardly the way to tell a fine person such as yourself about an emergency. I hope all is well with you and yours and have a nice day! 😄#
My response to Manton's response to my open voicemail. I agree with all you said, had discovered it on my own, quickly -- that I could build on Mastodon's docs (and did), but the ActivityPub maze of specs is not an API, and not something a busy developer can approach. It all has to be simplified. We're still far away from the dream. As I said in my open voicemail -- it's time for developers to do a BDG for the social web, with docs and software, that embraces not just Mastodon and other ActivityPub services, but also Bluesky, and WordPress, which has a very mature API, offers stability, a foundation with clear value.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)