I am now able to edit my blog on my desktop and my laptop in Electric Drummer. My mind is now on the path to relative sanity. One can hope. Four Drummers on two machines is at least two too many.

My response to Manton's response to my open voicemail . I agree with all you said, had discovered it on my own, quickly -- that I could build on Mastodon's docs (and did), but the ActivityPub maze of specs is not an API, and not something a busy developer can approach. It all has to be simplified. We're still far away from the dream. As I said in my open voicemail -- it's time for developers to do a BDG for the social web, with docsthat embraces not just Mastodon and other ActivityPub services, but also Bluesky, and WordPress, which has a very mature API, offers stability, a foundation with clear value.