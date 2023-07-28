What I write on the web, by default, should be publicly readable.#
Braintrust query: I had an impulse to write a little web app that takes the address of a post on Bluesky and flows it through an html template and serves it, so I can easily publish stuff I wrote on Bluesky. I thought to use a toolkit John Spurlock pointed me to. Where to start. All the theory upfront, like the spec, I just want something that takes the id of a post and returns a JavaScript object with a bunch of info like the text, any image enclosed, when it was posted, stuff like that. There really are only 5 or 10 endpoints most apps need. #
BTW, I find I don't write screeds on Twitter any longer. #
If I want to piss in the wind I either do it elsewhere or don't do it at all.#
I use Facebook more now, in addition to Bluesky, but I wonder why I use it because it's behind a very high silo-wall. I only realized today if say Substack were doing this, it would so irritate me that I wouldn't use it. I don't know why I give Bluesky a pass on this. #
Mainly Masto is interesting again because Liza Sabeter aka blogdiva resurfaced, and chose Mastodon to be her stage. She's so smart and irreverent and also incredibly dedicated to her truth. She's enough of a reason for me to check in on Masto. #
I also write on my blog regularly and seem to appreciate it more these days perhaps because it doesn't shut down on me, it seems to care whether I like it or not. #
PS: That's kind of a joke because I have always written my own blogging software going back to 1994. #
PPS: Of course I wrote this screed on Twitter, proving once again that it's even worse than it appears. #
PPPS: Facebook's folly -- akaThreads -- is of no significance whatsoever to me at least. #
Another corner-turn seems to be working now. I'm sure no one cares about this but me, but this blog is also for me to record big changes in the way I work. So here goes..#
The problem was that over the last four years I've created systems that depend on me sitting at my desk in the mountains, surrounded by nature, a good net connection and lots of disk space. Now I want to be mobile, camp out in various places, and still be able to keep the servers running, update and write new code and docs, and my blog, basically everything I do at my desktop. This has meant going back to Dropbox, but not sacrificing the very nice systems I've built that don't depend on Dropbox, because the Linux version is hard to install, and is unpredictable and flaky. #
I have one server system that runs Dropbox well, so I'm moving all the software I ran locally to push stuff into the cloud onto that server, and instead of saving things to local folders, I save them to Dropbox-hosted folders. The server versions of the software watch the Dropbox folders and move things to where they belong, just as they did on the desktop. Voila, Uncle Davey can move around, and theoretically everything works as it did before. And so far it does. #
I am able to edit all my docs in Electric Drummer, and my blog, and I'm much happier than I was when I was trying to do all that in web Drummer. E/D is a much better fit for the way I work. The Bookmarks menu in Drummer was key to making this a (so far) relatively easy transition. But figuring out what to do and doing it took pretty much the whole month of July. Still have a bit more to do.#
