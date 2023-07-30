I drive a Tesla because it's a great car. No other reason. I have owned other great cars. I had an early 90s Miata. I've owned a bunch of BMWs of varying quality. My Model Y combines the feel and agility of the Miata with the intoxicating power of my 2007 BMW 535i. I've had the Tesla for 1.5 years and I still feel it's a privilegeThat has never happened before, driving a great car usually becomes normal too fast. I pity people who are so one-dimensional that they think they understand everything about other people. I wouldn't want to be a relative of theirs, never would be a friend.