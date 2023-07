What Musk actually destroyed -- Twitter as the vertex for a certain kind of news and discourse. Until late last year, almost everything I posted online would flow through Twitter. Today, very little does. Not by choice really, I'm not like other people who think that my not posting to a site has political meaning. It's more of a sense of "does it belong there." It used to be that everything belonged there, that somehow it hadn't been said if it wasn't said on Twitter. That's a very recent and very fast change. It doesn't matter imho that Musk tries to change the name, what matters more is that he's given up on Twitter beingplace of record. Kind of like what would happen if the US gave up on the dollar being the reserve currency. And of course people much like Musk are trying to make that happen. What if all this isn't a big mistake as people in the press seem to assume? What if more likely it's a plan being executed in front of our eyes. I think in general you should assume the latter, not that people you want to think are idiots actually are.