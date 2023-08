Worth repeating: What made the news worth watching Wednesday night was that finally the most important question was asked -- will our system defend itself? Finally, we've gotten around to insisting that this question be answered. And a jury of Americans will make this decision. How perfectly American.

I've finished the first pass of my review of the FeedLand docs . I converted them to Markdown, with the source hosted on GitHub , to make it easy for people to see the changes over time, and to make bug reports. I want to get more systematic in working on FeedLand. When you're reading a docs page, there's a command in the menu that opens the same page in GitHub. If you're a FeedLand user, you may want to read the new docs, it's always a good idea I find to review the docs of products I use. You often see things you didn't pick up on the first time around.