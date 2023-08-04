Worth repeating: What made the news worth watching Wednesday night was that finally the most important question was asked -- will our system defend itself? Finally, we've gotten around to insisting that this question be answered. And a jury of Americans will make this decision. How perfectly American.#
Speaking as someone who has served on a jury all the way to a verdict, I have great respect for my fellow citizens in this context. When trusted, they do an amazing job. And whether most of American culture treats individuals like mindless robots, the justice system is built to trust the wisdom of the people, who once so challenged, don't let us down. #
Facebook friends in Canada. If you can see this, what do you see? #
Between August 1 and 9 every year Deadheads around the world pause to reflect on and to celebrate the life of Jerry Garcia. #
I've finished the first pass of my review of the FeedLand docs. I converted them to Markdown, with the source hosted on GitHub, to make it easy for people to see the changes over time, and to make bug reports. I want to get more systematic in working on FeedLand. When you're reading a docs page, there's a command in the menu that opens the same page in GitHub. If you're a FeedLand user, you may want to read the new docs, it's always a good idea I find to review the docs of products I use. You often see things you didn't pick up on the first time around. #
