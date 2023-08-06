A San Diego library had a Pride display. Republican parents checked out all the books and said they would not return them until the library agreed to remove the display. When this became public, the library received replacements, many times over. The cruelty of the anti-pride parents is beyond belief.#
Last year around this time I went to a Mets game in Queens, and this year, I'm returning to NYC, in Manhattan, for the whole week, M-F. Going to see friends, get some work done, ride Citibikes up and down the Hudson River bike trail. First stop: Zabars, of course. 💥#
Being software, she dutifully answered the question, by referring me to various times I had discussed the weather on Scripting News. #
We don't yet have a way to archive the results of queries, which will, when it's ready allow me to share the actual query with you, so you can take it off in different directions if you're so inclined. #
A surprising take-away: I really like how she summarized my posts. #
Since Automattic also makes WordPress, which is used for blogging I thought this might be an interesting service they could offer. It could also be used to improve their feeds, esp if writers don't want to include full text. I know this is not a popular view, but I like sites that provide descriptions that are not full text, like the NYT. Much easier to skim. #
Miriam's digest of my writing would make a good feed. Maybe this is something we should try. (BTW, I do provide full text in the feed for all my sites.)#
Another thing to like about her summaries -- they are respectful of the reader. No click-bait anywhere in sight. She's a librarian after all. 😄#
"I have a vast library of information nice people are interested in reading. So I have hired a librarian named Miriam. She has a standing desk, in front of a vast library of books, spreading out all around her. She has glasses and a very friendly but wise look to her. She wants to help. She has gray hair and bright eyes and a very big smile."#
