At first when I got to the hotel in Manhattan today I was so wiped out and kind of sad. I missed my mountain home. I took a nap and decided to make the best of it. I packed my biking helmet, put on biking shorts, went downstairs, got a Citibike, and rode it to Washington Square Park, where I took in the scene. I knew it would cheer me up. The people-watching there is fantastic. And now that weed is legal in NY, everyone was toking, not that this was vastly different from before, WSP has long been a hippie haven. I got another Citibike and rode uptown to one of my favorite pizza places, on Eighth Ave between 13th and 14th. Put the two slices of cheese pizza in my backpack, got another Citibike and rode back to the hotel, where I sat down with my laptop and am now updating my blog. I feel like I'm back in the saddle. I have a laptop that works as my mobile desktop. I could cover a convention now. Or write about some new technology (see below) or just take in a vision of Jersey City across the Hudson. I could definitely see living here again. What a transition in a few hours. Bike riding in Manhattan is something I didn't realize how much I missed. #
Miriam now knows her name, and there's a picture of her on miriam.scripting.com. I look forward to the day when DALL-E does animated images, I expect someday to have an actual conversation with Ms Miriam.#
