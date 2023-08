At first when I got to the hotel in Manhattan today I was so wiped out and kind of sad. I missed my mountain home. I took a nap and decided to make the best of it. I packed my biking helmet, put on biking shorts, went downstairs, got a Citibike, and rode it to Washington Square Park, where I took in the scene. I knew it would cheer me up. The people-watching there is fantastic. And now that weed is legal in NY, everyone was toking, not that this was vastly different from before, WSP has long been a hippie haven. I got another Citibike and rode uptown to one of my favorite pizza places , on Eighth Ave between 13th and 14th. Put the two slices of cheese pizza in my backpack, got another Citibike and rode back to the hotel, where I sat down with my laptop and am now updating my blog. I feel like I'm back in the saddle. I have a laptop that works as my mobile desktop. I could cover a convention now. Or write about some new technology (see below) or just take in a vision of Jersey City across the Hudson. I could definitely see living here again. What a transition in a few hours. Bike riding in Manhattan is something I didn't realize how much I missed.