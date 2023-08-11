On TV news they say “there are obvious problems with putting Trump in jail,” (for violating the conditions of his bail) but they never say what the obvious problems are, and I honestly don’t believe there are any. The problem is somehow related to his persistent Secret Service protection, and I guess they figure his detail doesn't want to go to jail with him. Okay so get some new agents, possibly recruited from existing prison guards. They can keep him safe, no doubt about that -- if anything it would be easier to do so in prison. Give him his own prison in a remote wilderness, perhaps in a nice blue state.#
I have an extensive collection of Trump imagery from the years he was in office, but I haven't used any of them since he left office. I'd rather never write about Trump again, but he's back in the news so I guess it has become unavoidable. So I'm using the orange splat image in place of any likeness of Trump himself. I see him as a human scourge. Punishment for us for lacking honor or integrity, humanity. There will of course be a final post about Trump, someday, but sadly we are not there yet. #
I hung out with some people this week who read my blog, so I heard about things they liked or found amusing. This bit got some laughs. "It was a bit breathtaking. A few minutes before I was a schmuck. Now I was an officer at Harvard." I write these things mostly to entertain myself, but if other people like them that's a super bonus for me. #
Last update: Friday August 11, 2023; 10:44 AM EDT.
