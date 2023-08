On TV news they say “there are obvious problems with putting Trump in jail,” (for violating the conditions of his bail) but they never say what the obvious problems are, and I honestly don’t believe there are any. The problem is somehow related to his persistent Secret Service protection, and I guess they figure his detail doesn't want to go to jail with him. Okay so get some new agents, possibly recruited from existing prison guards. They can keep him safe, no doubt about that -- if anything it would be easier to do so in prison. Give him his own prison in a remote wilderness, perhaps in a nice blue state.