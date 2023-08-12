Software docs are now basically obsolete. They should all be provided in the form of input to the OpenAI (or similar) so users can ask questions instead of scouring through the docs. Would also include support queries, so the understanding of the software would increase over time. The net-effect, users might be better-informed about our products, and make more complex systems, happier users, lower support costs. Now for the mind bomb -- the AI could probably help us find UI glitches, and better ways to organize the UI to make it more efficient, more supportable.