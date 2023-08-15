I'm working in another co-working place today, as I did yesterday and last week. I much prefer working at my house, where I can take a nap when I need a break, or just walk around and mutter out loud or scream in delight when something works that I didn't expect to. Or laugh out loud when I write something that amuses me, like right now. I'll just smile. Don't want to freak out the people around me. This idea of commuting to work kind of sucks. It's been a very long time since I did this. On the drive into work a guy cut in front of me merging into one lane (from two) with lots of advance warning. Okay I was a dick, I made it hard for him to do it, and the fucker hit my car! My beautiful Model Y. It was just the mirror, and it swiveled so there was no damage but what the fuck. This wasn't even NYC. I got a picture of his license plate. I honked my horn and yelled. Then I got over it. I admit I'm stressed having to work away from home while repairs are made on the house. As I used to say when I was hanging out in the lobby of the Unix server room at UW with my programming buddy Gary Sevitsky -- oh la -- which is a way of combinging WTF with a certain level of exhaustion mixed with a bit of resignment to the WTF-ness of everything. Last time I wrote about him I learned that he died. Sarov if you can hear me, I never forgot this philosophy. Okay I'm ready to begin my work day now, I think. 😄#
Gary Sevitsky gave me the idea that led to blogging. Here's the story.#
I wish YouTube had a Dropbox-like interface. Just drop a movie into a folder, and it takes care of everything else. I could write one, maybe someday.#
Last update: Tuesday August 15, 2023; 9:58 AM EDT.
