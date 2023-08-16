I've heard-said from friends that they don't "see" race. I don't believe them. I saw the race, and gender and age, of the black women in the Atlanta justice system, moving around DJ Trump's condemnation, the pieces of paper that should end him. I laughed out loud about how freaking appropriate this was. America is all of us, and we all have equal power at least when it comes to voting and existing, though assholes like Trump would have you believe only people who look and smell like him matter. Trump did the worst thing he could possibly do, played stupid, visible, not even slightly under the radar of law enforcement, games with the franchise of all Georgians. And what a great reminder America is all us. Us. E pluribus unum. (Note: I can't quickly find a photo of the clerks moving the indictment through the system in Atlanta on Monday. Will look again later.)#
I've always been fascinated by the history of NYC. It's where I was born and raised, so for me it's personal, and besides -- it's a very interesting place. #
For me the most interest is in its evolution. And you can see in this picture, 499 years after it was discovered, why humans decided this was the place to build an amazing city -- look at the size and shape of the port and how it's protected from the ocean. #
There are many other things evident in this picture. You could do a whole semester in college just exploring the whys of this picture. #
Last update: Wednesday August 16, 2023; 12:28 PM EDT.
