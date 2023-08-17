The home construction project continues, but I have four consecutive days at home, to do with as I please. Then next week is the craziest yet, but with any luck it'll be the end the crazyness. The problem is rain. It just keeps coming. And it'sThe summer without the summer. Yeah I can go swimming most days, but it's almost never sunny and it seems it's raining every day. Welcome to the all-new Planet Earth. We have it easy here in the northeastern US, relatively speaking. Outrageous heat in the west where summer is usually cool. The fires in Maui, a place you'd never think would be inundated with fire. Our industrial world had a good run, now that's over. It's only going to get worse from here. What will we do? Hell if I know.