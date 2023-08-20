Now that social media apps like Mastodon have RSS feeds, we had to figure out how to display them in FeedLand. Here's an example, Matt Haughey's feed on Mastodon, as viewed in FeedLand. These posts, as you can see, have no titles. So we bold-up the first sentence, or if it's too long, a big part of it. They look different from titled posts, but now that we've lived with this for a few weeks, I think it works. Might still do some tweaks. #
Public Folder is a utility I depend on. Created when Dropbox eliminated its "public" folder. Works the same way, create, update or delete files in a special folder, and it syncs with a location on S3. Strictly doesn't have to be a public location, that's up to how S3 is configured. #
Since we're remembering tonight, don't forget that Google thinks it owns the open web, and if you act like you don't care, they do. #
I've been to Facebook a few times today, and there she is. They're asking if I remember. Yes, I do. As time passes my memory softens. #
We had differences, but she was my mother, and as I like to say, right after "Your mileage may vary and I am not a lawyer" -- my mother loves me. Which means at the base level, no matter how insecure I feel, that's a constant. #
