Here's the first version of wordpressIdentity for Node.js. Wordpress can play the same role as Twitter did, for some of my apps that were shut down. Especially thinking of BingeWorthy, which I totally miss. #
To people who are familiar with FeedLand, this all will look pretty familiar. BingeWorthy was major prior art for FeedLand. #
The Rolling Stones are one of the best bands to Peloton to. A steady strong beat is essential. My favorite Stones song for workouts is Can't You Hear Me Knocking. It's also a great song to just listen to. I find it's impossible for your body not to rock with the beat. #
Last update: Wednesday August 23, 2023; 9:57 AM EDT.
