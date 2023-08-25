I'm back from my auto adventure to Cape Cod and back in my Tesla Model Y. It's the longest trip I've taken in the Tesla, and this time, unlike my trips to NYC, I had to use the Supercharger network. I am too exhausted to write up the experience, but I learned a lot, and for the first time I let the car do the driving, with careful supervision. It's a kind of letting-go, I'm a terrible passenger, always prefer to drive. But this was fun, interesting, and gave me new respect for the technology I've been working on pretty much my whole life.