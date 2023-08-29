We're having a reunion at Berkman on the 7th and 8th of September in Cambridge and of course I'm going. Just reviewed the schedule and there were several references to the term "unconference." I think we should talk about how ideas are usurped or erased. The term was actually coined at Berkman, to describe the format we used for the second day of the first BloggerCon in 2003 by one of our participants, Len Pryor, who was at Microsoft at the time. I tried to write this comment on the website, but they only allow 280 characters. Anyway here's a Google search for the term unconference on my blog. And a Google Trends search.#
Last update: Tuesday August 29, 2023; 8:12 AM EDT.
