I was interested in how small claims court works in Ulster County, where I live. So I looked it up on Google reflexively. At the top of the page was the answer from their ChatGPT clone. Here's a screen shot. They stepped into the slot ChatGPT was starting to occupy, and they have the prime real estate. Note the word reflexively in the narrative above. I would perhaps have taken the question to ChatGPT if I cared enough and if it didn't require current info, but it's an extra two steps. But I went to Google first, still. #
A story I asked ChatGPT to write about the 1962 Mets. I gave it the basic themes, and a few seconds later, I had the story. It's a new kind of writing, and it's fun, and as a developer my tests can be more entertaining. If you're a programmer you know what I mean. #
I've become interested in viewing WordPress in a different way, not as just a blogging system, or CMS, rather as a back-end for a twitter-like system, or my idea of what a twitter-like system should be. Rather than staying on the sidelines, as I have for the last 17 years or so, going right for the middle. I like WordPress because there's wordpress.com which is huge, millions of users and now a 100-year plan (or at least the idea of having one), and thousands of functioning clones that interop nicely. Does this sound familiar? And their devs are pretty friendly and open-minded, I've found. #
