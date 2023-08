There's an autumn feel in the air today. A bit cooler, and it isn't very humid. Nice breeze. Funny thing is I so totally looked forward to summer, and it's almost over, and I should feel sad, but right now the changing season actually feels good. Just shows that there's nothing logical or predictable about body chemistry . These feelings come from evolution and natural selection. It's time for the season to change, so our body feeds us chemicals that makes us feel like this is a good thing.