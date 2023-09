A couple of weeks ago I found and fixed an error in PagePark that made FeedLand and Drummer fail. The apps were offline until I could restart the server, and that sometimes meant hours of downtime. That no longer happens. But now there's a different problem, sometimes I go to my news page on feedland.org and for a minute or so there's no response. Eventually I give up and try again in a new tab. Same thing. Eventually the problem clears and the server returns to it's normal performance. I'm starting to think about how I might isolate this problem. My theory is that the problem is in the appserver layer, not in FeedLand itself, because when it happens nothing is returned. If it were at a higher level, the lockup would be in the code that gets a timeline or feedlist or whatever, so you would see a menu at the top of the screen. But it's always the news page this happens on, come to think of it. Maybe I should start a thread on this in case other FeedLand users who are also developers (please) might have some ideas.