They just asked what mistakes did BKC make, and I learned for the first time in Charlie Nesson's talk that development was one of the early values, and when I ame there, that was my hope was that we'd connect users and developers and make this a major activity of the university as I described in a series of pieces I wrote. But BKC turned in a different direction, focusing on people who studied the internet, rather than people who made the internet. #
I'm listening to a speaker at the BKC reunion, a man I have great respect for but can't name due to the rules of this conference. He's talking about how to regulate AI, with the assumption that it's a looming catastrophe, without explaining why he feels that way, or why we should. As a reader of this blog you certainly know that I am very optimistic about the future of AI.#
Last update: Thursday September 7, 2023; 11:46 AM EDT.
