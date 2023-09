BTW, I learned that two of my colleagues from early Berkman are regular readers of this blog, Chris Lydon and Ethan Zuckerman . Maybe they have some ideas how we might bootstrap an onlineon the open web, probably using something like blogs I imagine, and giving users choice as to what tools they use to read and write the stuff. Kind of like podcasting but for text. I would totally use an outliner for everything, but it should be wide open for any kind of tool anyone wants to build and/or use. Just an idea. Someday we will use such a system, I hope. Not federated, but small pieces loosely joined.