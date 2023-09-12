In the University Teaching Hospital for tech I'm thinking about, I would teach users how to adjust to a new piece of software before switching to it. Suppose you're going to try writing your blog, which is something you do every day, with a new piece of software. Instead of converting to the new software first and diving into production, I would teach the users to play with the new editor on the side, on posts that don't matter, maybe even written by ChatGPT, until you're sure it fits your workflow, and to surface and report all bugs that are in your way, or find acceptable workarounds. And only when you're satisfied that it works for you, should you consider switching to the new editor for production work. In my experience working with users, they switch too early and then panic when they find the software doesn't work the way they think it should. More generally you have to learn how to work so you don't have to panic, and you can easily back out of the decision if you decide it isn't right. When you're in panic mode you usually only make things worse. If you can afford to put the problem down for a couple of days and come back to it, you'll get to work faster and probably with a better result. The most important thing in working with computers, if you feel like you're panicking, stop.#
One thing I have to thank Berkman for is my new confidence. What a boost that meeting was. It took me back to a day when there were dozens of people who I worked with regularly who were really first rate, and I was able to participate at my peak, that I did something uniquely valuable and was appreciated for it. I feel a million times more confident this week after the homecoming. #
Last update: Tuesday September 12, 2023; 1:13 PM EDT.
