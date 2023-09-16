I use interactive debuggers as programming tools, not in just in place of console.log statements. It's provably faster, and it makes it possible to build bigger machines that do more. The challenge of software development is to factor and factor so you add another story to the skyscraper that your product has become. Eventually you have to stop building, one mind can't comprehend that much. But I have no idea what's around the corner in software development when we can rely on cyber-minds to keep track of complexity for us. We'll have to develop new modes of communication between the human and computer brains, and I seriously doubt if it'll involve implants, more likely it'll happen first when we invent new language. And each of us should be able to create our own. At some point we'll realize we aren't even making sounds. It'll have sensors that learn how our bodies change when we have certain ideas. Who knows. But what possibilities!