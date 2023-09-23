Quick idea: What if we gave up too soon on the idea of Sources Go Direct being a legit way to report and distribute news?#
One of these new twitter-like services should specialize in hooking up with blogs. A chat system for bloggers? Threads hanging off each post? Cross-linking? Let's have long and short form work really well together. I know all about the technology that will make this possible, but what's important is that it's a process, not an event. We should start working on this now and keep working on it for years. #
And btw it's nonsense about how masto, bluesky etc are not twitter-like. The only reason they have a shot is that people are looking for places to divert the energy they used to put into Twitter. You have to always be thinking about how you can make your product more comfortable to people who like(d) Twitter. One of the reasons Pebble and Bluesky are gaining traction is they are written by people who are very familiar with Twitter at a user level. But you don't have to stop where Twitter stopped. They had a lot of weird and imho wrong ideas about the value of limits. What's important is how the flow is presented. Musk's Twitter (the one he calls X) broke through the character limit without anyone noticing. I had been saying this is how it would work for (sadly) well over a decade. There are other things like this. Esp integration with other systems, esp blogs, it can be a lot easier than ActivityPub makes it. #
I need a free or almost free service where I can quickly create an email address that's forwarded to my Gmail account, to create all the Bluesky accounts I need to. Any ideas? Also I have created a new account for Thread Writer for Bluesky. #
I've created a lot of Gmail accounts over the years, but I don't remember what most of them are! I thought I could ask Bard, with its new interface to Gmail to give me the list, but either I don't know how to ask the question, or it's not ready with that kind of data? No matter what, we're in very early days for this. Also I think Google should spin off its AI stuff, they're too much of a monopoly to monopolize this. Yes, I can hold all these ideas in my head at the same time, you can too. :-)#
Last update: Saturday September 23, 2023; 1:07 PM EDT.
