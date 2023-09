So far I've asked people who I think of asto also invest in an EZ-Pass for News and help sources going directly to users of news. We have to rebuild the open web as much as we need to rebuild local journalism. It's very much the same kind of thing. All our news flows will soon be going through ten servers. This is by design. It works a lot better for Google if they only have to keep their eye on Apple, Netflix, Microsoft and Amazon and a few others. But it's also is killing our civilization.