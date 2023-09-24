So far I've asked people who I think of as Friends of Local News to also invest in an EZ-Pass for News and help sources going directly to users of news. We have to rebuild the open web as much as we need to rebuild local journalism. It's very much the same kind of thing. All our news flows will soon be going through ten servers. This is by design. It works a lot better for Google if they only have to keep their eye on Apple, Netflix, Microsoft and Amazon and a few others. But it's also is killing our civilization.#
A suggestion to friends investing in local news, it might be good to invest also in giving the sources of news better means to reach users of news. There's more to news than intermediaries. #
I watched Barbie and it was so bad. Made my stomach ache. The movie is an ad for products you can buy on Amazon. The ultimate of exploitation. It got an 80 on Metacritic. What is wrong with everyone! It was probably the worst movie ever made.#
If you want to make a difference in tech you have to do things normal people would think are too radical. It might be the biggest hurdle to get over. You think shit, it's probably not going to work either way, so I'll just do it that way that might work. #
Note I said "make a difference" not "succeed" because then we have to discuss what success means. #
At 68 I'm still getting ideas that require throwing caution to the wind. 🚀#
But first a question -- if it's possible to travel back in time, in the future, why haven't we been visited by time travelers already? Of course maybe we have been, but for some reason they're not visible to us, they're in another dimension or something like that. #
But assuming we could experience their presence if they were here, maybe it's because in order for a time traveler to land here, we need to have a certain technology that we don't yet have, that acts as a receiver of sorts. #
And the day when that receiver is invented, perhaps unknowingly to the inventor, all of a sudden their house or apartment turns into a religious and historic shrine, a Disneyland or Fort Sumter of time travel. The place is instantly transformed into Wailing Wall, Ground Zero, or Mount Rushmore. #
I imagine there is already a science fiction book based on this premise. #
