Just heard from friends at Automattic that the Berkman blogs have been archived permanently on their servers. It's great to have the legacy preserved. It was the first blog hosting at any university. All you needed was a harvard.edu email address. Lots of great things started there, including political blogging and podcasting. We hosted Thursday meetups, and had two blogging conferences. Trained hundreds of people. That's how you do a bootstrap. Thanks to Automattic for help in preserving a good part of the early history of blogging. I've learned when a project like this needs help, they're a good place to turn.