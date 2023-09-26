Just heard from friends at Automattic that the Berkman blogs have been archived permanently on their servers. It's great to have the legacy preserved. It was the first blog hosting at any university. All you needed was a harvard.edu email address. Lots of great things started there, including political blogging and podcasting. We hosted Thursday meetups, and had two blogging conferences. Trained hundreds of people. That's how you do a bootstrap. Thanks to Automattic for help in preserving a good part of the early history of blogging. I've learned when a project like this needs help, they're a good place to turn. 😄#
I wanted to see if my What Makes a Weblog a Weblog piece made it across, and it did. And even better, when I found a link to it on my blog from 5/30/2003 and clicked it, I held my breath, and it redirected correctly. This is one of those moments that gives you hope that the open web may still make it after all. #
Last update: Tuesday September 26, 2023; 11:21 AM EDT.
