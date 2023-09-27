Where I live getting vaccinated is very much in style. It's what people talk about. So I think we're going to get a real sharp divide in our country, some people with no vaccinations, and other people vaccinated for everything they can -- flu, covid, rsv, shingles. Weird what we divide ourselves on. I keep thinking what'll we all do when we realize the whole system is infected with a virus that's basically the human sense of self-importance, our supposed manifest destiny, as it all falls apart.