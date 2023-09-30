Near the end of the first season of Fargo, Molly Solverson, a wise and tenacious cop in Bemidji is talking to one of the two perps she's been chasing, telling him a story about a man, waiting on a train platform with a pair of gloves in his hand. After he gets on the train, he notices that one of the gloves has fallen onto the platform. It's too late to get off the train to retrieve the glove, so he opens the window and throws the other glove onto the platform next to the first one. A generous gesture that costs him nothing. The perp ignores the advice. The thing is, who in our world will do the generous thing that costs them nothing? It's so rare. And if few us will, what exactly is the point of saving our civilization? What values do we have that are worth preserving? We think we're good people, but really we aren't unless we help each other. #
As I get older things that used to seem like mysteries now seem simple. How many times has someone said they love you when you think hmm I don't think that's really love. How long did it take you to figure it out? At this point I know what love is. If you can be yourself with another person then you can be sure that's love. If you can snuggle up with them and relax, either physically or figuratively, and again, just be yourself, that's love, for sure. But if you have to be a certain way, pretend to be someone you're not, to stay in good stead with the other person, then that isn't love. It's just that simple. If you find yourself blurting out "I love you" without any thought, maybe even surprised you said it, that's love. But love is not a status, not a state of being. It's a thing, an act. You could be "in love" one moment and the next, not. That doesn't mean in the next moment after that you won't share love again. It's just that feelings are in motion. Love is a feeling of freedom to be yourself, or in another way -- to just be. Love is the essence of being you. Nothing elusive about it. You are made of it. #
But we have really bad examples of love relationships in TV and movies and in our families. I hear people say things that I imagine they got from watching a show, where the writers, for dramatic purposes I guess, have the characters say things in the name of love that have nothing to do with it, or often are the opposite, people trying to be something they obviously aren't. I don't think my parents or grandparents shared much love with each other, maybe they had their moments, but they weren't often. My uncle once told me, after my aunt died and he was looking for a new wife to take her place, it was like casting for a movie, that it's betrayal if a person turns out to not be what they appeared to be on the first date. A lot of people think that way. To figure out love, you have to take a step back from culture and families and just be yourself and see who likes you. You just found love. ❤️#
Last update: Saturday September 30, 2023; 9:58 AM EDT.
