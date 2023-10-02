I got some pushback for saying yesterday that Google kicked RSS's ass. It wasn't meant to be a sweeping statement, or a forever thing. It was over ten years ago. RSS was hurt by what Google did, anyone who says otherwise isn't dealing well with reality. On the other hand, I've spent the last two years on building new software for feeds, so obviously I don't feel it's over, actually I think it's is exactly what we need to sew the open social media world together. Small pieces loosely joined. RSS, and formats that came after it, are all about weaving a loosely joined web of blog posts and news articles. If we want it to work, we can make it work. #
