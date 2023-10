Sad to say Dixon Roadside in Woodstock is closing. It's only been around for two or three years, I guess launching during the pandemic was bad for business? Interesting place, new construction but designed to feel like an old time gas station and garage. The food was pretty awful, and the expectations were high because the restaurant is an offshoot of the Phoenicia Diner , which is excellent, and always super crowded on weekends. Why was the quality was so different? Something of a puzzle, but you couldn't just walk up to the counter and ask Why does the food here suck given that we were expecting greatness? The great thing about living in this area of clean air, and quiet natural beauty is that the food is so good. Has a lot to do with the artist community, the abundance of music, and the Culinary Institute of America being just across the river.