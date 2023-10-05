Name one person, living or dead, you wish read your blog.#
Amazon Music and Peloton go so well together. I'm surprised one of the music companies doesn't buy Peloton which I hear is struggling. I'm always looking for music with a strong steady beat. For the beginning of the workout I go with songs that are steady but relatively slow, to warm up to -- like Eric Clapton's Cocaine. It's perfect. But as I rev up I go for music with a faster strong steady beat. For that nothing like Elvis Costello. For example Pump It Up, which is sooo perfect for Peloton. Oh my god. I'm listening to it now, and I'm moving, even though I just started work for the day. Really gets you going. If you don't believe me try playing it now. "Down in the pleasure center, hell-bent or heaven sent. Listen to the propaganda, listen to the latest slander. There's nothing underhand that she wouldn't understand." Oh mama mia.#
Last update: Thursday October 5, 2023; 9:38 AM EDT.
