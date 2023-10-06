BlogBrowser started out as a test app for the WordPress.com API, and over time became a nice way to create and edit posts. Of course there must be many tools out there that do what this does, not claiming any kind of breakthrough, just something that might be useful to some people. I've been using it myself to write WordPress blog posts. If you have comments or questions, post them here. #
A new FeedLand feature, the Cats menu. It's like half the product was missing. For example, here's a list of all my podcast feeds. There was no way to do this before.#
Journalism could do some good by focusing on the proposal the House Dems are making to possibly persuadable Repubs. Treat it seriously. Ask Repubs what they think. I think there's still some amount of honor, if not in the representatives, in the people. With press air cover, people could call their reps, write op-eds and blog posts, picket, collect signatures. Protest. It's a good thing to discuss. When and if the political depression in America lifts, this is what what it will look like. #
Briefly, there's been a standard for including machine-readable metadata in web pages so that when Twitter or Facebook posts a link to the page, they can use an image, title, description and link to the source website in creating a "card" for the post. It's very easy to support in a CMS, so people tend to do it. My site has the feature.#
There's a confusing story going around that Twitter was limiting this feature, or even ignoring it. It wasn't clear from the story exactly what they were doing, so let's find out. #
I've added an image and description to this post. Did they come through when I pointed to it on Twitter? #
Where are you reading the post? A mobile device, desktop, some other place? #
Ignore this if you got it via email, this feature doesn't apply there.#
Screen shot: When I read the post in Chrome on my desktop Mac, the title and description were not shown, the image was shown, and the name of the site was shown. #
