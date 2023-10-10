A young person just beginning their career wants advice on being an entrepreneur, and specifically how to judge people as worthy of trust. My answer: Assume until proven otherwise that everyone is out to advance only themself. Unless you can see actual things they've done that were for the good of others or everyone, don't believe their claims. I didn't start out this way, quite the opposite, I thought everyone wanted to do good stuff that makes the world better. We certainly need a lot more of that. But being in it for yourself is a survival trait I guess, and until we reinvent evolution to select for group-good, we're more or less permanently fucked. At the slightest sign of progress, some asshole will try to take the common good for themselves. A great example is how Big Tech has taken over the open web and is gradually turning it into a cash cow for themselves.