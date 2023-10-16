One of the big themes of my life as a boomer is why did the Beatles have to break up? How much better our lives would have been if they had kept creating like the Rolling Stones have. Of course the Stones are the outliers, most of the great bands of the 60s and early 70s stopped creating a long time ago. Or at least that we're aware of. Anyway, I never really got it until I read this piece about the Beatles songs John Lennon hated. In that piece Harrison is quoted talking about how McCartney made them work on Maxwell's Silver Hammer for weeks. I mostly am with McCartney that there's nothing wrong with silly love songs, but I find MSH is hard to listen to. On the other hand, I really like Lady Madonna, as I said the other day, even though his bandmates didn't seem to. And what a great story about Why Don't We Do It In The Road. #
Last update: Monday October 16, 2023; 12:24 PM EDT.
