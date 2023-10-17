Here's a nightmare stemming from using AI for development, it can adapt a huge codebase to new incompatible APIs in an instant, where a system maintained by humans develops inertia very quickly. The thought of re-doing a huge base of code that took years to assemble is impossible to contemplate. Human brains resist huge changes. Computers, on the other hand, now that they've learned how to program themselves, could obsolete all human programmers in an instant. Imagine turning an open ecosystem into a closed corporate-owned silo in an afternoon. Imagine Sergey Brin, Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk wake up one morning in a bad mood. Or imagine the conversation between HAL and Dave. It could be that every human-authored bit of code is already an artifact. #
I tried to teach ChatGPT 4.0 how to screw with JavaScript, and it was able to do what I asked. At first I tried it with 3.5 and it failed miserably. #
Last update: Tuesday October 17, 2023; 11:38 AM EDT.
