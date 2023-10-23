The nice thing about ChatGPT is that when you want to know something like how to hard-reload any popular browser
for advice to a user, or know what Writing-First workflow
is -- you get a complete answer without any of the junk writing you get from a commercial journalism site. And it seems not to forget (or bury) the one piece of information you came there for. #
I wish, instead of dropping all the way down to JavaScript after working in Frontier
for two decades, I could have done the next version of Frontier
, backward-compatible of course, factoring in what we learned from developing network writing tools, blogs, feed readers and podcasting in Frontier in the 90s and 00s. Then things like the relatively huge corner-turn I'm doing with reading lists
would be less of a mind fuck. I'll get there, but I don't like the stack I'm working in, the browser and its ridiculousness, then JavaScript and its idea of program synchrozation and structure, then HTTP which is simple enough, but of course Google couldn't leave that alone, and then JavaScript again
, and then SQL
where, instead of calling into another stack, you write scripts, send them over the wire. At least what you get back is a JavaScript object, imagine if everyone had to parse the text result that I'm sure SQL must send back. None of this history has been factored or smoothed out, yet we can get something as clever as FeedLand
running. Imagine if the runtime environment were designed
for the kind of work we're doing.#
Been watching a lot of baseball lately, and let me tell you programmers slump just like athletes. I look at stuff I wrote a week ago and marvel at its complexity. I just don't have it in me to write something like that today. I hope I get it back soon. ;-)#