This my friends is artcasting. I put together a list of art feeds on Bluesky, this is something that actually exists, in feed form thanks to John Spurlock. After Twitter collapsed, the art flow went to Bluesky, and they have feeds, and we picked it up in FeedLand. This is interop, and it's working once again. Bing! #
Note -- you may have to hard-reload the link about artcasting in the previous post. That happened to me just now when I tried to load the page from my iPad. Unfortunately I don't think there's a way to do a hard-reload on iOS as a user. #
Meet your new Cats menu. In FeedLand, I wanted to be able to see the news for each category, no matter where I was. I could be looking at something totally random and I want to see the news for MLB. Or I want to see if I'm subscribed to a particular podcast. #
Last update: Thursday October 26, 2023; 3:33 PM EDT.
