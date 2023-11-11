Nobody thinks of social media apps like Bluesky, Mastodon, Threads, etc as part of a content management system. But if they are somewhat textcasting oriented, and have feeds that are properly configured, then yes -- you can have people write for publication using such a well-equipped social network. #
Have you noticed that news articles take forever to get to the point. I very often give up after a dozen paragraphs of this and that. Whatever happened to don't bury the lede? #
Last update: Saturday November 11, 2023; 8:38 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)