Journalists are still trying to land a punch on the AI sphere, but imho it's already too late. It's already far better at delivering the truth than all the reference sources on the web, including news orgs. One of the secrets to success in business, media and politics is to learn how to lead journalists to the story you want them to tell. There's are all kinds of tricks, I know because I succeeded in that world. When I ask ChatGPT to tell me about things that journalism got wrong that I know everything about, it gets it right. I don't know how that works, because what I think are their sources got it wrong. It's freaking amazing. Now I totally agree that the small group of super rich people who control tech are not people I'd like to see run the world, they break things I care about far too often. Too much power for people who can't or won't see outside their tiny shrinking world.