Watched Oppenheimer
last night. Very good movie. I like the artistic flourishes, reminds me of another movie I watched recently and liked, a lot, Spencer
. I wasn't really interested in the life and death of Lady Di, but I also got through the latest episodes of The Crown, which I had resisted when the newest Queen was introduced
. I find it hard to make the adjustment to new actors playing the roles of characters I had come to love, esp Claire Foy
as young Queen Elizabeth, a fantastic actress who played in one of the most spectacular dramatic scenes
anywhere anytime. The latest episodes
of The Crown were about Diana mostly, and were fantastic. Back to Oppenheimer. I'll try not to spoil it too much, but the drama is puzzling, why are they going after Oppenheimer when he miraculously put together the Manhattan Project
which created, in a race with Germany and the USSR, the bomb that ended World War II. The final scene, a flashback to an earlier scene where we didn't hear the dialog, between Oppenheimer and his colleague at Princeton, Albert Einstein
, about what happens when you create something that changes the direction of humanity. What happens is this -- they push you aside. I'm not comparing myself to these two giants, but I have had the same question about how tech reacted to my contributions. My conclusion was that our culture has reason to erase the accomplishments of outliers. We prefer innovation to come in nice predictable packages, with a PR person on top, and when that's disturbed, we close ranks to make it all appear very ordinary. Anyway, all of this is very good holiday entertainment and thought provoking. My next adventure in video is Pachinko
on Apple TV, which is somewhat confusing, but keeps me coming back, it's so compelling. I still have the last seasons of Ted Lasso
and Reservation Dogs
in the queue. And of course there's a new season of Fargo
, which I'm sure I'll love. Right now my plan is to wait for the series to end and watch it all in a binge. #
Screen shot
of the latest prototype for the new Scripting News home page. It does the job I wanted it to do, presents in one user interface the content of my blog, linkblog, and several timelines from FeedLand. The previous version had the tab links down the left edge
. I loved the way it looked on my desktop system, but then I tried it on my iPad, and realized it didn't work. Not enough horizonal real estate to pull it off. So I went back to the tabs-across-the-top format. I had to drop one of the tabs, and not use the nice Font-Awesome icons I used previously on Scripting News when there was plenty of room
. The page is entirely assembled when you load it, so it only works with JavaScript turned on. #
Colin Walker wonders
if he should try Bluesky
. I say yes. At first I was pretty negative, after the implosion of Twitter, here was another Jack Dorsey
network. I wasn't in the mood. But eventually I tried it, and I liked it very much. The mood is civil and often artistic. There are some very creative people there. And I think the API, while it's inscrutable
to me, is understandable to developers who put their minds to it, and I expect Colin is one who will figure it out. And I don't think there's any hope of ActivityPub, it's far too underspecified, and interop is likely to be product-based, not based on the protocol, where the Bluesky protocol appears to be overly-well-thought-out, or maybe the docs could have more examples. I didn't have the time to dive into it when I looked.#